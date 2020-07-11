Trump: US-China ties 'severely damaged' over Covid-19





President Donald Trump said on Friday that US-China relations have been "severely damaged" over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and he is not thinking about a second phase of the countries' trade deal.





"(The) relationship with China has been severely damaged," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Florida, adding that he had "many other things" on his mind.





"They could have stopped the plague, they could have stopped it, they didn't stop it." - AFP

Leave Your Comments