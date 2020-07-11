The upcoming challenges for Bangladesh





Bangladesh has to face different upcoming internal & external challenges in near future in the era of this present world. The worldwide spread novel COVID-19, future plan to recover the losses of covid-19,handling the future geographical & environmental attack, getting concerns of the world's leaders for Rohinga Issue, taking initiative for the upcoming fourth industrial revolution, handling the challenges of garments industries and ensuing the rights & demands for the country keeping the good relation with the world are some mentionable issues.





Present time the epidemic of novel Corona Virus has become the most concerning matter for the world where all of our power & strength has become useless against COVID-19. It's been spread around 190 countries & States from the Wuhan State of China. Bangladesh is one of the most victim country among those countries. It goes without saying that the world has been isolated from the global village.







Even some countries in Europe have turned into deathbeds. Everyday it's rapidly increasing the death bodies.





The world is helpless to the novel Corona Virus now.





The economists are so much concern about the future economy of the world. It may happen the dramatic destruction in the world's economy! And this challenge will effect on economy of all the countries around the globe specially developing countries. As Bangladesh mostly depends on imports and maximum percentage of imports come from China where around 40% raw materials for garments sector come from China. It's been off all imports for the cause of novel Corona Virus and that's why most of the garments factories has been announced off!







The researchers think that it may highly effect on the garments sector in Bangladesh while the export of ready made garments to Europe already off for Corona Virus. It would be too hard to tackle the challenges for garments products in the world competition. In near future it could be burden for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Bangladesh. On the other hand, many workers have come back from different countries concerning Corona Virus and that is also a big concern for world labor market. It could easily be said without any doubt that it will also affect negatively on the economy of Bangladesh.





Bangladesh will also face a hard challenge to solve Rohinga Issue after Corona Virus. Around 13 lac Rohinga refuge have taken shelter from the year of 2017. Though it is a global crisis, it seems the world leaders are not so much cordial & interested to make a fruitful solution. But it is a matter of hope while Gambia has filed a case in the International Court of Justice on Rohinga issue and the pronouncement may give us the hope for future. Along with that United Nations have announced a combined plan for Rohinga Issue in 2020.





Every year the numbers of natural calamities are highly increasing worldwide. Day by day it is spreading the wildfires, increasing the heat of temperature, sea level, destroying the forests, hill-trucks. Present time such a tiny Pangopal has become a great threat for the world where no power can do nothing.





Thousands Hector's of forests are destroying around the world specially Amazon, some African countries & in Australia. In 2019, around 1100 people have been died by cyclone in Africa, Japan & China. In the Index of World Environment, Bangladesh is in seventh position! Last 17th December 2019 in Madrid,cop-25 convention, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the world is going to face a very bad environmental situation in near future. So it goes without saying that the world is in a very critical situation and will also face different unavoidable environment, economic & political challenges along with the novel Corona Virus. So it is high time Bangladesh should give more concern about those challenges and in every future steps in National & International issues.



Md Rasel Murad is studying at Islamic University, Kushtia.





