Risky power supply: Bamboo poles removed at last



The bamboo poles used in supplying electricity at a village in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria have ultimately been removed as the matter was reported in media including The Asian Age.





Though the authorities of Power Development Board in Sarail paid no heed to the risky transmission of electricity through eleven bamboo poles beside an important local road at Bishutara village under Kalikachchha union of the upazila, they have now waken up after publication of reports in media.





Locals said, employees of Sarail PDB office removed the transmission line and bamboo poles on Friday noon.





Sumon Hossain, sub assistant engineer of Sarail PDB, said, “The risky bamboo poles and wires were removed on Friday.”





--- Taslim Uddin, Sarail, Brahmanbaria

