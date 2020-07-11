Tenants' Unity Council formed in capital's Kadamtali



Tenants' Unity Council, a platform to protect interests of the tenants and build up relations with the owners of houses, were formed at capital's Kadamtali on Friday.





Jamal Uddin Mir, officer-in-charge of the Kadamtali Police Station was present at the program at a local convention hall as chief guest while Abdus Salam Babu, president of Dhaka metropolitan south unit of the Krishak League, was present as the guest of honor.





The chief guest has called upon the owners of houses not to put pressure on tenants until the government announces the country coronavirus-free.





