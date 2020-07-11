18th founding anniversary of Ovizan celebrated in Bijoynagar



The 18th founding anniversary of Ovizan, a government approved non-government organization, has been celebrated in Bijoynagar of Brahmanbaria.





The celebration was held at the Ovizan office in Bijoynagar upazila headquarters on Friday in a limited arrangement maintaining physical distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Presided over by Sarowar Hazary, founder and chairman of Ovizan, journalist and writer, and conducted by Md Selim Reza Bhuiyan, organizing secretary of Ovizan Brahmanbaria unit, the program was inaugurated by Mrinal Chowdhury Liton, president of Bijoynagar Press Club and editor of Weekly Titas Bani.





Md Shahjahan Sarker, president of Ovijan Bijoynagar upazila committee, delivered the welcome speech, while Daily Frontier Editor Md Omar Khan, Abdus Sattar Shah, Ovizan director Md Shaheen Chowdhury, Bijoynagar Upazila Committee Senior Vice President HM Jahirul Islam, Ashish Mallik also addressed the program among others.





In the program, 5th anniversary of online news portal righttimes24.com and first anniversary of somoykalnews.com were also celebrated.







Ovizan members and journalists were present on the occasion.





--- Sarowar Hazary, Bijoynagar, Brahmanbaria

