What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi dashing opener batsman Tamim Iqbal posted a picture on his FB page with his son. The photo has already attracted many viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Lovely" Akash Barua, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looking gorgeous" Tushar Rahoman, fb











Facebook user Prabir Das posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Spellbound" Papiya Das, fb









Popular Bangladeshi tv actor Afran Nisho sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Mariuam Akter, fb



Leave Your Comments