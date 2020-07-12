Worldwide waffling





Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will leave Team INEOS at the end of the season, the team said in a statement on Thursday. Froome, who won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 is one win away from matching the record of five victories held jointly by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain. "Chris's current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it. We are making this announcement earlier than would usually be the case to put an end to recent speculation and allow the Team to focus on the season ahead," general manager Dave Brailsford said.











Miami's Homeland Security Investigations has seized more than three million dollars in vehicles which were illegally headed to Venezuela as part of a smuggling ring operated for wealthy and politically connected people. Eighty-one vehicles, valued at an estimated $3.2 million, were seized on June 16. They were part of an international vehicle smuggling operation at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, in violation of U.S. export laws and sanctions against the Latin American nation's socialist government. HSI officials say the vehicles were purchased by buyers for corrupt politicians and businessmen, some of whom are under indictment in the United States. And some of them have already been indicted. One of them is one of the largest money launderers in the world, Raul Gorrín," said Anthony Salisbury, HSI Special agent in charge.









It is tempting to look at Manchester United's recent improvement and the settled first-choice starting line-up that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally established and ask: where exactly would Jack Grealish fit in? Grealish remains among United's targets for the next transfer window and is greatly admired by Solskjaer, who was complimentary about the Aston Villa captain when previewing Thursday night's trip to the west Midlands.











Like beachgoers informed there is no danger just before a tsunami hits, Israelis are stunned by the magnitude of the dramatic turn in their fortune. In under six weeks, they've gone from model nation fighting the novel coronavirus to a small, isolated country whose citizens face a long, deadly summer locked down. On May 17, Israel reported only 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the entire country. It looked like Israel had succeeded in subduing the coronavirus crisis with a lockdown enforced early and strictly, reemerging on the other side with only 271 dead. Announcing the imminent reopening of restaurants and pubs, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who usually sticks to a formal manner, beamed and told Israelis to "go out and enjoy yourselves."



Leave Your Comments