Diner Sheshe





"Sorav and I played a lot of 'hide and seek' when we were young-no matter how well I hid, he'd always find me. We're only 2 years apart, so we looked after each other-I helped him with homework, and eventually with advice on girls!







We remained close even after we left for college-I moved to Delhi and he went to medical school in Pune. We'd talk every week.





On 20th December, we had our usual call at night, and he told me about his exam the next day. It was a very normal conversation. Sorav had a habit of calling papa after every exam to discuss it. But this time, he didn't. Papa tried calling him all day, but his phone was unavailable.







Didi and I called him too, and when we couldn't reach him, we panicked; I frantically called his friends at the hostel who didn't know where he was either. Didi rushed to Pune the next day, and a missing person FIR was filed.







Within a week, our whole family got together. On the first day we met the police, papa asked-'Sir, do you think he's still alive?'- they told us not to lose hope because they'd have found a body by now. They said that his phone was last detected at Panvel.







I spoke to everyone at his college and no one had sensed anything amiss. We were lost. That New Years was the worst day of my life-we all cried together-no one said a word. I saw papa cry for the first time; I felt so helpless.





After, the police found CCTV footage from the morning he disappeared; It showed him leaving his hostel early in the morning with nothing but his phone, boarding a train and getting off at Neral- a hill station he'd been to before with his friends. For months, the police conducted searches there and we knocked on every door, but found no answers. No one's seen my brother.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

