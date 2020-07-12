Corona cases in Bangladesh 'marks sharp fall'

Bangladesh on Saturday registered 2,686 more new cases of the novel coronavirus amid a sharp fall in fresh infections in the last 24 hours till Saturday. -AA



Bangladesh on Saturday registered 2,686 more new cases of the novel coronavirus amid a sharp fall in fresh infections in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 181,129.







The country also witnessed fewer deaths than Friday's as it recorded 30 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

With the latest ones, the total number of deaths in the country rose to 2,305, reports UNB.







Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin. She said they detected 2,686 new patients in the last 24 hours after testing 11,193 samples. Prof Nasima said 30 more people--25 men and five women-- died from coronavirus during the period. The daily corona cases decreased by 263 than Friday's 2,949 following a decline in the number of tests.







Prof Nasima said 11,193 samples were tested in 77 labs across the country in the last 24 hours against Friday's 13,488. The country also saw seven fewer deaths than Friday's 37.







The health authorities also reported 1,628 recovery cases during this period, taking the total recoveries to 88,034. Some health experts think the number of corona cases started declining in Bangladesh as the country has already gone through a peak period of the first wave of Covid-19 and it braces for a potential second wave of deadlier outbreak after Eid-ul-Azha.







However, some other experts said Bangladesh is far away from the peak as the infection is still growing alarmingly, but the fresh case detection has reduced due to sharp fall in test rate.







The US' Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus tracker suggests the Covid-19 hit its peak in June in Bangladesh, and the prevalence of the deadly virus here has already begun to decline.







It also included Bangladesh in the list of 20 countries that have flattened the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.







Reviewing the statistics of the last five days' Covid-19 daily infections in Bangladesh, the university said on Monday that both the infection and the death rates have gone down in the 18th week of transmission of the virus here after reaching a parallel peak during the 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th weeks.







Leave Your Comments