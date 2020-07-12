Not all reports on Shahed are correct: wife

Mohammad Shahed with his wife Sadia Arabi Rimmi. -Collected



Sadia Arabi Rimmi, the wife of Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim, has said not all media reports on the Regent Hospital chairman are true as the law enforcement continues a hunt for him over a fake COVID-19 test report scandal.





Some of the reports about her husband, however, are correct, she has conceded, without specifying which those might be, reports bdnews24.com.





She believes it will better for Shahed to surrender. "Some, but not all of what the media are saying are correct," Sadia told bdnews24.com on Friday.





"Different media have accused him of amassing tens of billions of takas. But I know nothing of this despite being his wife. I also want to know where the money is. I want the truth to be revealed through investigation," she said.







Sadia said it is natural for a person, who owns two hospitals, to have "some" money, apparently defending her disgraced husband.





"So far I know he does clean business. But I won't stand by his side if he has done something wrong," she said.





The couple had married 16 years ago and had no major domestic dispute, according to her. They have two children.





Shahed began appearing in TV talk shows and having photos with influential people three to four years ago.





"It felt good. But I never thought we would be so much shamed. I am ashamed and shocked!" Sadia said.





She spoke to him for the last time after the Rapid Action Battalion raided the hospital's two branches on Jul 6.





Besides the fake test reports, Shahed is accused of running the hospital without renewing licence for years.





The hospital has also allegedly charged COVID-19 patients hefty amounts but asked the government for funds claiming it had provided free treatment.





The RAB has sealed off the hospital branches and arrested eight people in a case over the irregularities and fraud.





