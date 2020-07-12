Covid-19: Govt continues relief assistance

The government is continuing its relief distribution across the country. -AA



The government is continuing relief distribution across the country as a part of its humanitarian assistance to reduce people's sufferings caused by coronavirus pandemic.





The government has so far provided relief to 7 crore 38 lakh 83 thousand 637 people from about 1 crore 68 lakh 85 thousand 406 families across the country, said a press release quoted the information sent by 64 district administrations, reports BSS.







Around 2,14,486 metric tons of rice have been allocated as relief, while 1,98,451 metric tons have been distributed as of July 10, it said.





The government has so far allocated more than Tk 125 crore in cash for distribution as relief.





Of the total amount, Tk 98,38,28,164 has been allocated for cash assistance and of which, Tk 94 ,91,70,030 has already been distributed among people, it added.





Meanwhile, Tk 27.22 crore was allocated for baby food aid while about Tk 26 crore 40 lakh 1 thousand has already been distributed among about 18 lakh 31 thousand 454 people from around 8 lakh 48 thousand 654 families across the country.

