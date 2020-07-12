Industries secy asks BSTI staff to maintain professional integrity



Industry Secretary KM Ali Azam on Saturday instructed the field level officials and employees of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) to carry out their duties with professionalism, honesty, efficiency, dedication and sincerity in order to deliver quality food products and services to the consumer.





Mentioning that BSTI is the only standard determining body at the national level, he said that the development and quality industrialization of the industry depends on the professionalism, transparency and efficiency of this institution. The Industries Secretary gave the instruction during a meeting with BSTI officials working in Barishal Division at Barishal Circuit House, said a press release. During the meeting, BSTI Barisal Divisional Deputy Director Engineer Md Shafiullah Khan briefed the Industries Secretary about the overall activities of BSTI in Barishal Division.







Assistant Director (CM) Engineer Md Zahidur Rahman highlighted the challenges and institutional limitations in the implementation of BSTI's ongoing program in Barishal Division. KM Ali Azam said the outbreak of coronavirus has changed the pace of globalization.







"New technologies and ideas are being added to industrial production, industrial management, quality control and supply chain. Surviving this competition has emerged as a new challenge for Bangladesh's industrial sector," he added. In order to deal with this, he said, the country needs to intensify its efforts to produce quality industrial products, modernize the marketing system and diversify products as per the demand.





