Zahid Hasan's 'Bachelor Babu'



Popular actor ZahidHasan always appears in new roles. His drama means a different appeal to the audience, a different kind of good feeling. This time the actor will appear as 'Bachelor Babu'.







He has recently acted in the title role in the play 'Bachelor Babu'. UrmilaSrabontiKar has performed here opposite him. The play is written by ShafiqurRahmanShantanu and directed by Mahmud HasanRana.







The producer said that different character will be seen in the play. The story is also quite nice. Here ZahidHasan can be found sometimes as a protester, sometimes as an angry person. The drama will be aired on a private TV channel on upcoming Eid.







ZahidHasan is having a very busy time with Eid dramas. In the meantime, he has finished shooting several dramas including 'CharaTalukdar' and 'Bane Bhojan'.

