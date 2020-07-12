Published:  12:14 AM, 12 July 2020

Sanya says about her co-star VidyaBalan

Sanya says about her co-star VidyaBalan

SanyaMalhotra is a phenomenal actress and has always delivered performances that will stay with us. SanyaMalhotra shares her insights on the things she learnt from her co-star VidyaBalan during the shoot of 'Shakuntala Devi'. The actress says, "The one thing that I have learnt from her is that she has an amazing sense of humor. She is so bright and happy all the time. She always becomes a part of the crew somehow. When you are on the set and shooting for 45 days straight, she really held every one of us together."




Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »