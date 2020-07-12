Sanya says about her co-star VidyaBalan





SanyaMalhotra is a phenomenal actress and has always delivered performances that will stay with us. SanyaMalhotra shares her insights on the things she learnt from her co-star VidyaBalan during the shoot of 'Shakuntala Devi'. The actress says, "The one thing that I have learnt from her is that she has an amazing sense of humor. She is so bright and happy all the time. She always becomes a part of the crew somehow. When you are on the set and shooting for 45 days straight, she really held every one of us together."







