Dhaka celebrates 'OIC Youth Capital' on July 27



Bangladesh is going to celebrate 'Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital 2020' on July 27 with 100 local youths and 150 others from across the globe while 10 of them will get the 'Bangabandhu Global Youth Award'.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the celebration while OIC secretary general will join virtually along with several ministers of a numbers of OIC member states, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Gambia.





Minister of Culture and Sports of Qatar will hand over the OIC Youth Capital Key from Doha to Dhaka at the inaugural ceremony to be followed by a two-day summit title "Resilient Youth Leadership Summit" under the theme of Parity and Prosperity: For a Resilient Future.





This was revealed on Saturday at a virtual media briefing attended by state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam and State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Rasel, reports BSS.





On December 25 last, the Istanbul based Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), an entity affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), announced Dhaka as the "OIC Youth Capital 2020" marking a significant recognition for the dynamic and determined leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in the youth sector.





Bangladesh is expecting 150 youths from OIC member states and other countries across the world to join the summit and participate in various youth competition.





Of them, 10 will be selected for the 'Bangabandhu Global Youth Award' by a jury for their innovation, entrepreneurship, humanitarianism, person accomplishments and environmental activities.





On the first day of the summit, Prime Ministers' ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed is expected to deliver a keynote paper on 'Youth & Technology for Building Resilient Society'.





The youth participants will also join a virtual tour at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp during the summit while Gambian justice minister Dawda Jallow is scheduled to deliver a keynote on Road to International Court of Justice (ICJ).





At the end of the summit, an 'outcome document' will be adopted for further youth action on the volunteerism and humanitarian ground.





"We would like to take a lead in youth activities so that other OIC member countries can get inspiration from Bangladesh," said Shahriar Alam.





The state minister for youth said the selection of Dhaka as the Youth Capital will play a significant role to reflect a positive brand image of Bangladesh globally, specially among the youth.





He said eight events have been designed for the celebration as Dhaka as the "OIC Youth Capital 2020" will play a significant role to reflect a positive brand image of Bangladesh globally, especially among the youth.





Bangladesh contested for the coveted title since May last year while Bangladesh youth and sports ministry had submitted a wide range of activities for the selection process.





Eventually, Bangladesh was shortlisted - along with Kazakhstan and Tunisia by ICYF and, in October, a high-level delegation of ICYF led by ICYF President Taha Ayhan visited Bangladesh to inspect the overall preparation of Bangladesh.





Finally, on December 22 a "Protocol of Commitment" was signed between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and ICYF leading to the declaration of Bangladesh as the "OIC Youth Capital 2020" on December 25.





