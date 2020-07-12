Sahara Khatun laid to rest



Awami League Presidium member and former home minister Advocate Sahara Khatun was laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard in the city on Saturday afternoon.





Her second namaz-e-janaza was held on the premises of Banani mosque at around 11:05 am.





On behalf of President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Advocate Fazle Rabbi Miah, last tributes were paid to her by placing wreaths on her coffin after the janaza.





Leaders and workers of Awami League (AL) and different social and cultural organizations also paid their tributes to her on the occasion.





Law Minister Anisul Huq, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, Dhaka City south and north units of AL, Jubo League, Mahila Awami League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Krishak League and Sramik League also placed wreaths on her coffin.





When a wreath was placed on behalf of Awami League, Presidium Member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque and Labor Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj were present.





Sahara Khatun's first namaz-e-janaza was held at Baitul Sharof Jam-e-Mosque near her residence in Farmgate area at 10:00am.





Sahara Khatun died at a Bangkok hospital at the age of 77. The elected lawmaker from Dhaka-18 breathed her last at 11:25pm on Thursday.





She was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka on June 2 with fever, allergy and other pre-existing complications and later moved to the intensive care unit when her condition deteriorated.





She was flown to Thailand and admitted to Bumrungrad Hospital last Monday.





A member of the Awami League's presidium, Sahara Khatun is a three-time MP from the Dhaka seat.





She was made the home minister in 2009 and later served as the post and telecommunication minister.





Leave Your Comments