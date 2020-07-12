Stand by people avoiding blind criticism



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud have urged BNP and its allies to stand beside people during the crisis time avoiding blind criticism of the government.





He came up with the call while addressing a cheque distribution program as part of the government's financial assistance initiative to the journalists needing help amid the COVID-19 in the city on Saturday. The function was held maintaining social distancing.







Hasan Mahmud said, "World Health Organization, World Economic Forum and other top media outlets are praising the government's steps and the ability as well in combating the Coronavirus. But it is very regretful that BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, are criticizing the government works."







The information minister said everyone can criticize and can give advices to the government. "We practise the culture of democracy. But the behavior manifesting blind and ruthless criticism is liken to act blindly despite having eyes to see. BNP, instead of standing by the people, has made themselves funny before the people by criticizing the government in the media every day," he added.





