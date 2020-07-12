'Govt has no action in flood-hit areas'



BNP has alleged that the government has not taken any initiative to stand beside the flood-affected people in the country.





Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a virtual press briefing from BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Saturday. Rizvi said, "The government has no action in flood-affected areas. They've to take initiatives to assist the flood victims and ease their sufferings."







Rizvi said people are going through immense sufferings as the flood has hit the country which has already been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. The BNP leader said the houses of the poor people have been submerged due to due to incessant rains, putting them in trouble to save their lives and their livestock.





He urged all, including BNP leaders and workers, to come forward immediately to save the people in the flood-hit areas.





