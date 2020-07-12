'Public-private joint efforts needed to face COVID-19 situation'



Planning Minister MA Mannan on Saturday urged the private sector entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity of boosting export and expanding trade in the medical and textile sectors in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





He made the call while addressing as the chief guest a webinar on "Bi-annual Economic State & Future Stance of Bangladesh Economy: Private Sector Perspective", organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). DCCI President Shams Mahmud presented a key-note paper at the webinar, reports BSS.





Terming the new budget as more 'business friendly' compared to those in the past, Mannan said the budget has increased a lot of facilities, including reduction of the corporate tax rate alongside facilities for individual taxpayers. "You'll get much more facilities in the coming days," he added.





He also underscored the need for joint endeavors by the public and private sectors to face the COVID-19 situation.





The Planning Minister said the private sector is taking the lead role in many countries to develop infrastructures. "We'll also have to go to that direction," he added.





He urged the private sector entrepreneurs to come up with bigger investments for the country's power, communication, medical and other infrastructural development.





Stressing the need for enhancing the use of technology, Mannan said much more digitalization is now the demand of time in the banking sector.





He said Bangladesh would need to attain observer status to boost its trade among the ASEAN countries side by side it needs to boost its trade and commerce with the neighboring countries.





The planning minister urged all to remain alert so that the image of the country is not tainted due to the unholy work of anyone.





"Not only the government, the private sector will also have to be much more attentive," he added.





