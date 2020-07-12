Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalized



Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday.







The Bollywood megastar also informed about the same on Twitter and asked all those who have been in close proximity to him to get tested for Covid-19 I have tested Covid positive. Shifted to Hospital. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Amitabh Bachchan said in a tweet.





Nanavati Hospital is located in Mumbai's Ville Parle, which is very close to the actor's residence in Juhu area of the city.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially going to be released in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video.





--- India Today

