'Oxford vaccine to fight Covid-19 races first'



In the United Kingdom in a joint effort between Oxford University and AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical has nearly innovated anti-coronavirus vaccine that remains under the third trial stage. In the meantime agreements with various agencies have been signed to produce the vaccine commercially.





The indomitable ray of hope arises in the people all over the world that how much time will be late to get the vaccine in the market after the final trial is over successfully. However, according to researchers, it will take six-month for marketing.





A report recently published in The Economist said that the result of third stage regarding the Oxford produced vaccine will come into knowledge in the end of coming August.





If the vaccine trial period becomes successful, urgent approval will be given for marketing and this vaccine will be practically applied in October to high risky patients infected by coronavirus, the report said.





A deed has already been completed with Serum Institute of India along with Brazil to produce the vaccine, the sources said.





The chief researcher Dr. Sarah Catherine Gilbert, a British vaccinologist who is a Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Oxford and co- founder of Vaccitech said the vaccine was applied on eight thousand volunteers on a trial basis. Initially, it proves the capability to make resistance to coronavirus successfully. Several experiments have got successful till now.





Dr. Gilbert claims that the vaccine innovated by Oxford will help to create resistance to coronavirus during a year.





The World Health Organization (WHO) also claims that the vaccine innovated by Oxford is racing first. The price of vaccine will be cheap, WHO said. On the other hand, AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical claims that it goes ahead with the plan to produce several hundred crore vaccines and it is expected that per dose vaccine costs equal to the price of a cup of coffee.





