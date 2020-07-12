Bogura RDA DG dies of COVID-19



Director General (DG) of Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogura Aminul Islam died of Covid-19 at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday morning. He was 57.





Aminul Islam, an additional secretary to the government, breathed his last in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital at 9.00 am, said RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous.





He left behind wife, two children and a host of relatives, colleagues and well-wishers to mourn his death.





An administration cadre officer of BCS 8th batch (1986), Aminul Islam tested positive for Covid-19 on June 23 and had been undergoing treatment in the hospital since June 29.





During his long administrative career, he was Deputy Commissioner in Sirajgonj, Director of Local Government Division and Additional Commissioner at Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office before joining RDA as its DG.





--- Mamun Ur Rashid, Bogura

Leave Your Comments