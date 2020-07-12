Indonesia Covid-19 cases surpass 74,000





Indonesia recorded 1,671 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, raising the tally of infections in the country to 74,018.





Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said there were 66 more fatalities reported, bringing the death toll to 3,535 people.





"There are 13,752 Covid-19 patients being monitored," he told a daily media conference aired via Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) YouTube channel.





The province with the highest positive cases was East Java (16,140), followed by Jakarta (14,113).





East Java also recorded the most fatalities with 1,188 people, followed by Jakarta (681 cases), Central Java (235) and South Sulawesi (217). - Bernama

















































Leave Your Comments