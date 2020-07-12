CU VC, five family members infected with coronavirus









Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhter, five family members and two caretakers of her residence were infected with coronavirus.





“Seven of the 12 people of the VC’s house tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday night.” said Prof SM Monirul Hasan, CU Registrar (acting).





Their samples were collected and tested at the university’s laboratory, he added.









Earlier on July 14, the Chittagong University was put under lockdown after 13 people including CU VC’s personal secretary and deputy registrar tested positive for the virus.





A CU notification on Saturday , said that the VC conducted different activities in the university area after it was put under lockdown to protect the teachers, officers and staff of the university from infection.





The CU VC is supposed to be shifted to Chattogram Combined Military Hospital on Sunday for better treatment.





Bangladesh has so far reported 181,129 coronavirus cases and 2,305 deaths from it.

