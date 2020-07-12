Abhishek Bachchon test COVID-19 positive









Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.





Both the actors have been admitted to the isolation centre of the Mumbai’s Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital.





Amitabh Bachchn shared the news on social media on Saturday and appealed to everyone who had met him in the last 10 days to get tested.





But, the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are reported to be in “stable” condition with “mild symptoms”, media report said quoting hospital sources this morning.





“I have tested COVID-19 positive..shifted to Hospital..hospital informing authorities..family and staff undergone tests , results awaited,” Amitabh Bachchan, the 77 year old actor, tweeted.





However, Abhishek Bachchan in separate tweet yesterday said, “Earlier today, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”





Amitabh Bachchan lives in Mumbai, which has been one of the worst hit cities by the deadly virus in India.





After hearing the news, people from all walks of life including political leaders, the actor’s colleagues and fans shared messages on tweeter wishing early recovery of the actors.





Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime last month, making it Big B’s first ever digital release. He is acclaimed worldwide as a great actor in Hindi films.

