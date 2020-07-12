‘Yaba trader’ killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’





A suspected yaba trader was killed in a reported gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) early Sunday in Keyali Canal area nearing No-14 Bridge in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar.





The deceased was identified as Md Syed Alam, 35, son of Md Syed Ahmed of Teknaf Municipality.





Lt Col Mohammad Foysal Hasan Khan, commander, Teknaf BGB-2, said tipped off that a big consignment of drugs would enter Bangladesh from Myanmar, a patrol team of BGB took position in the area at around 2 am.





BGB members noticed a man entered Bangladesh from Mynmar by swimming in the Naf River and met two people waiting there.





As soon as the BGB men chased them all, the drug traders opened fire on the BGB men, forcing them to fire back in self-defence that triggered the gunfight, he added.





Later, BGB members found bullet injured Syed Alam and took him to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex . He was later shifted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.





A LG gun including a round of cartridge and 40,000 Yaba pills were recovered from the spot.

