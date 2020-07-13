Worldwide waffling





Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the "highest bidder," saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pandemic. "If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we'll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic," Gates, a founder of Microsoft, said in a video released on Saturday during a virtual COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society.











Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country in a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the central government. During the review meeting, the PM appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi. The PM further directed that similar approach should be adopted with other State Governments in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in entire NCR area. He made these remarks at a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.









Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to girlfriend Nicola Peltz, telling pals in LA that he has proposed to the American actress. Photographer Brooklyn, 21, has been dating Nicola, 25, for seven months. After an insider spilled the big news, Brooklyn took to Instagram to confirm it. Sharing a picture of them together that showed Nicola wearing her engagement ring, he wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes.











Norwich were condemned to a record fifth relegation from the Premier League as Michail Antonio's four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday. A seventh successive league defeat for Daniel Farke's side sealed their fate as Antonio's ruthless display boosted West Ham's own survival bid. Norwich are 13 points from safety with only three games left, meaning they are certain to make an immediate return to the Championship after last season's promotion campaign. The Canaries have become accustomed to relegation in the Premier League era, going down on four previous occasions in 1995, 2005, 2014 and 2016. Farke was already resigned to relegation before this weekend given Norwich had lost every game since the coronavirus hiatus. With all games being played behind closed doors, some Norwich fans might have been relieved not to have to watch the embarrassment of their limp demise in person.



