Diner Sheshe





"In the 6th grade, I got small white spots on my legs, which mom and dad took for a vitamin deficiency. So they put me on tablets, but the spots didn't go away. Instead they got bigger and my hair started to turn grey. Finally, the doctor told us I had vitiligo but I didn't know what that even meant. I just wanted to get rid of the spots and get my hair back! At school, everyone kept asking, 'Oh my God! What is this?'- I was embarrassed all the time.







Once, my neighbor dragged her daughter back home and told me, 'You can't play with my kid!' She thought it was contagious. And then my closest friend said, 'You're so pretty! If only you had one skin color.' For 3 years, we tried all kinds of treatment- allopathy, ayurveda, homeopathy; but to no avail. Then in the 9th grade, I read that vitiligo was incurable. It broke me. I'd lost so many friends, been mocked, and gone through brutal treatments only to find out I'd have it forever.







I went home and cried as dad tried to console me with, 'You're beautiful just the way you are.' So I asked him why we're still doing treatment and he said, 'If there is even a 1% chance that you can be cured, I want to take it.' With that, we gave homeopathy one last shot, but 6 months later, we stopped that too. By then, my confidence was so low that I'd wear turtlenecks to hide my skin and distanced from everyone.







My family really tried to yank me out of it; my cousin sister was one of my biggest cheerleaders. Once, we were studying together and she showed me a picture of Winnie Harlow. I was blown away! She was just like me, but killing it on the ramp! I stalked her and watched her interviews. Her unapologetic attitude gave me confidence. I researched more about vitiligo and found that it was a lack of melanin in my skin- something no one had any control over. After reading that, it became so much easier to deal with!





Humans of Bombay, Fb

