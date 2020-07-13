Paperfly launches Cashless Pay with Mastercard, EBL

Sate Minister of Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday inaugurated the launching of digital payment-on-delivery system "Cashless Pay" virtually. Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Humayun Kabir, BASSIS President Syed Alma



Paperfly has launched "Cashless Pay" - a digital payment-on-delivery solution on Sunday. It has launched this solution in partnership with Mastercard and Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) to address the rising trend in online purchases and consumer preference to transact online.





The service is available across Bangladesh to all consumers who want to experience the convenience and safety of cashless payments while receiving their online orders at their doorstep, replacing the existing cash on delivery (COD) payments.





Sate Minister of Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has inaugurated the launching of digital payment-on-delivery system "Cashless Pay" as the chief guest. Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Humayun Kabir, BASSIS President Syed Almas Kabir, and e-CAB President Shomi Kaiser were also present at the program.







"Cashless Pay" is an advanced solution designed by Paperfly with Mastercards payments technology served by EBL. It is the first such solution that does not require a point of sale (POS) machine to complete the cashless transaction and allows consumers to make payments seamlessly, simply using their smartphone browsers through a highly secured connection. This timely initiative enables digital payment service providers to extend their reach to online consumers at their doorstep.





State Minister for ICT, Junaid Ahmed Palak said, it would be more likely to increase the government's revenue along with this service while maintaining transparency and convenience by ensuring inter-transaction facilities.





He made the remarks at the launch of cashless payment-on-delivery solutions event, "Cashless Pay". "We need to focus on virtual currencies in this emerging time" he added. "We have to think about this even if we currently don't approve of currencies like Bitcoin and other virtual ones. Policy making meetings are required to be held on the issue. Otherwise we will fall behind" he added. The State Minister further said, "We will build a cashless society by focusing on cyber security."





Chief Marketing Officer, Paperfly Rahath Ahmed, said "This will have a profound impact in digitalizing the e-commerce ecosystem. Now customers will have more options regarding the payment and will also help the online marketplace and sellers with a faster cash flow, which was not possible in current cash on delivery model, since it has to go through the conventional banking system, which is very time consuming. This is going to make the cash flow of the entire online eco-system more efficient and hence, will motivate the online sellers to invest more to support the growth of e-commerce."





Managing Director & CEO, Eastern Bank Limited Ali Reza Iftekhar said, EBL always prioritizes the safety of its customers and since the outbreak of Covid-19 we are strictly following Government and WHO prescribed health guidelines. We are glad to partner with Paperfly to introduce such a timely solution to make payments from online delivery for our customers. Digital payments are gaining trust among the users of our country and this Cashless Pay service will complement to the cause significantly. We believe this will be the next step forward towards digital Bangladesh vision.







Country Manager of Bangladesh, Mastercard Syed Mohammad Kamal said To support the governments Digital Bangladesh vision, Mastercard has been working closely with partners in the industry to introduce solutions that enable easy access to digital payments. "In these turbulent times, e-commerce and digital payments have grown in popularity as people make the move to digital first and reduce their use of cash. Mastercard believes this trend will continue to drive digital payments even after COVID-19 subsides. With Cashless Pay consumers can safely and conveniently pay for their online shopping through their Mastercard debit, credit and prepaid cards or mobile wallets after receiving the product in hand.





Paperfly is the largest home delivery network in Bangladesh, with close to 100 delivery points across the country, 1000 plus own employees at union level and beyond. Paperfly offers warehousing, fulfillment, smart return management and cash collection facility for its online merchants, which means with Paperfly an online seller will be able to sell their products anywhere in Bangladesh. Paperfly is working with all the leading brands in the country to support and sustain the rapid growth in ecommerce, and most importantly making e-commerce more accessible to rural customers of the country by ensuring delivery coverage in those places.





