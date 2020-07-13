Ranjit buys Walton fridge, wins Tk 10 lakh

Ranjit receiving the cheque of Tk 10 lakh as a winner of purchasing a Walton Fridge. -AA



Ranjit Chandra Roy, working assistant at the office of Project Implementation Officer's in Khansama upazila of the district, has won a prize of Tk 10 lakh in a millionaire offer by purchasing a fridge from Walton Exclusive Showroom AR Electronics' authorized dealer point Sunitron Electronics Khansama.





Ranjit received a cheque of Tk 10 lakh at the Walton showroom of Maqbul Hossain Super Market in Nilphamari town on Sunday noon. Zilla Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Joynal Abedin, Walton Deputy Operation Director and Zonal Head Sarfuddin Ahmed, Shahed Iqbal Area Manager Rangpur Zone, Tareq Mollah Deputy Area Manager, Krishi Bank's former DGM Mahbub Alamb, TB Sonitron Electronics, Khansama, Md. Khademul Alam, the proprietor of AR Electronics and all the showroom officials and local journalists were present on the occasion.





-- Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari

