S Mahmud Yunus



Former Chief Accounting and Finance Officer of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) S Mahmud Yunus passed away at ICU of Japan-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital due to a lung infection on July 6. He was 67. He is survived by his wife and two children. He worked at BEPZA for 26 years in various positions and zones. Bangladesh EPZ authorities are deeply saddened by his death.

