



In this age of competitive markets, marketers are working hard to adapt and improve their marketing campaigns and marketing strategies to effectively motivate them to reach the maximum number of target consumers. Consumer psychology is an increasingly important topic of discussion in marketing and social psychology in the digital age. Thus, sellers first and foremost challenge is to understand the psychology of customers.





Consumer psychology is a branch of psychology that studies marketing and communication strategies to influence the behavior of individuals as consumers and the decisions of consumers. Psychologists try to explore the underlying cognitive mechanisms that drive consumer preferences and how they respond to marketing influences, as well as external spurs that persuade people to buy certain items. Consumer psychologists investigate the underlying psychological processes of consumer behavior and reactions to both profitable and unprofitable marketing.





Much of the connection between psychology and consumerism was attributed to Walter Dill Scott and his studies in the early 1900s. Consumer behavior and psychology emerged as a distinct sub-discipline in marketing in the 1940s and 50s.





The emotional determinant of consumer behavior or the underlying motivation of the consumer is the action of the consumer. This process may involve searching for information and making purchasing decisions. The customer’s attitude towards the brand choice is described as a link between the brand and the motivation to purchase. Motivations in consumer behavior psychology can be negative: to avoid pain or unpleasantness. Motivations can also be positive: it is to achieve some kind of reward such as sensitive satisfaction.





Understanding the psychological factors that affect consumer behavior is a challenge for marketers and business owners. Concerns related to consumer behavior research with an understanding of how purchasing decisions are made, who buys specific products and how they use or experience products or services.







Studies have shown that the role of psychology in consumer culture can be difficult to predict, even to experts in the field. However, new research methods, such as ethnography and consumer neuroscience, shed new light on how consumers make decisions, especially when it comes to evaluating intent-action systems, that is, the difference between what consumers say and what they actually do.





Social marketing, customized marketing, brand-name shopping, and consumer perceptions of product pricing (expressed directly as consumer sensitivity to price), help to understand consumer attitudes to explain price factors and price market response to change.





Moreover, building a good relationship with the target audience is essential for brand management. Explicit elements of brand management include the product or service itself; its appearance, price and packaging and so on. Indomitable elements are the experiences that consumers share with the brand and also their relationship to the brand’s products or services. This market research can help brand managers design the most effective and positive brand management and advertising strategies.





Companies need to attract and retain customers to ensure a sustainable competitive advantage in order to increase marketing activities. To achieve this goal, organizations must focus their efforts on developing and maintaining an organizational culture that emphasizes the well-being of the internal customer as a way to attract and retain the consumer. The key concept of marketing is customer centricity: marketers cannot ignore customer decision making.







Understanding the processes involved in making these decisions is central to establishing policy. Thus, up-to-the-minute marketers invest a lion’s share of their time and money to understand consumer behavior and industrial buyer behavior.





Finally, it can be concluded that marketers should focus on understanding consumer psychology in order to gain a deeper insight into determining their needs, desires or wants and in what way they want to meet it and how they like to communicate without being annoyed. Accordingly, the bottom line is that marketers need to have a clear idea and visuals about consumer psychology in order not to be hurt by competitors and to survive in today's competitive market which will help them in enhancing the brand injection brand personality according to consumers.





The writer is a Chairman, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj, Bangladesh.

