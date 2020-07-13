Education budget, its implementation and our expectation





Like every fiscal year, national budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, the allocation for the education sector is Tk 66,401 crore, which is 11.69% of the budget and 2.09% of GDP. Accordingly, the allocation to the education sector has increased by 0.01 per cent and the GDP has decreased by 0.01 per cent. Education and technology combined 85,762 crore, which is 15.10% of the total budget has been allocated. A total of Tk 66,401 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education and the Technical and Madrasa Education Division. In other words, only 11.69 percent has been allocated for the education sector, which is 0.01 percent more than last year. The total allocation for the education sector is Tk 66,401 crore, of which operating expenditure is Tk 43,156 crore and development expenditure is Tk 23,245 crore. That is 11.69% of the total budget, which was 11.68% in the fiscal year 2019-2020, net change 0.01%.







The reality of education budget in Bangladesh: According to the UNESCO Education Framework, 4-6 percent of a country's GDP and 15-20 percent of the total budget should be allocated to the education sector. Save the Children suggests education investment is needed to prepare infrastructure in support of preschool activities and strengthened technical and vocational education. According to the UNESCO-ILO joint venture policy announced in 1994 to improve the status of teachers and the quality of education, 6 per cent of GDP or 20 per cent of the national budget should be allocated to the education sector.







Even the Seventh Five-Year Plan of the Government of Bangladesh mentions allocating at least 2.84 percent of GDP to the education sector. But the reality of Bangladesh’s education budget, According to a 2018 survey by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Bangladesh ranks 34th out of 35 countries in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of GDP compared to the expense of the education sector.





Positive aspects of the education budget for the fiscal year 2020-21: In the new budget, Tk 66,401 crore has been allocated for the three departments and ministries of education. The allocation for the last 2019-20 fiscal year was Tk 61,114 crore. In the fiscal year 2020-21, Tk 33,118 crore has been allocated for the secondary and higher education division of the Ministry of Education. The allocation in the last budget was Tk 29,624 crore.







In the new financial year, stipends will be given to 5 lakh 57 thousand students and 10 lakh 95 thousand girls’ students at secondary level, 1 lakh 16 thousand students and 4 lakh 62 thousand girls’ students at higher secondary level, and 50 thousand students and 1 lakh 50 thousand girls students at degree level. 1 lakh 87 thousand students will be given merit scholarships on the basis of public examination results. Construction of new buildings for 1,800 madrasas across the country and modern multimedia classrooms in 653 madrasas will be set up. Tk 8,344 crore has been allocated for technical and madrasa education division. In the last financial year it was seven Tk 7,450 crore. More than Tk 894 crore has been allocated in the budget.





Proposals for proper implementation of education budget: (1) Education budget should be consider as an investment to build a functioning educated, efficient, effective and creative human resources, (2) Mathematics, Science and English should be given importance, (3) Increase the amount and scope of stipends to keep students in school, (4) Increase the coverage of school meals or feeding, (5) With the Fourth Industrial Revolution in mind, appropriate technology and job market related skills should be identified and modern and ICT based education system should be developed by training the students properly accordingly, (6) Social status and financial opportunities of teachers should be increased, (7) To provide adequate domestic and foreign training and higher education opportunities to teachers to build a people-oriented and effective education system, to ensure adequate research on teachers' professional skills and make sure financial and social development, (8) 100% school infrastructure needs to be developed, (9) Considering the current world situation, precise financial management to prevent the number of students dropping out to keep up with the progress of the education system,







(10) At all levels of education, technology-based classrooms, online-based teacher-learning approaches should be continued and Internet-based classrooms should be provided, (11) Ensuring student-teacher ratio of 30: 1 in the classroom, (12) Emphasis on quality improvement of education and research in higher education and also encourage the improvement of education through creative research in the education sector, (13) Enhancing the infrastructural capacity of information and technology based education activities, (14) Creating a proper work plan and large infrastructure for online education activities., (15) To make a plan for a period of at least five years to increase the quality of education, (16) Ensuring special teaching arrangements, (17) Elimination of unnecessary examinations and reduction of semester-time in semester system, (18) Rational distribution of allocated budget and increase the spending capacity to overcome the current situation under budget management education recovery activities,(19) Ensuring transparency and accountability in money use and management,







(20) Adding radio and mobile phone technology to help students fill learning gaps, (21) The issue of MPO enrolment of non-MPO teachers should be seriously considered, (22) Expansion of stipend activities under social security aspect in the field of education, (23) Taking special measures keeping in view the special needs of children with disabilities, (24) To bring the light of education to remote areas through proper educational framework and information technology in the mother tongue of the indigenous people, (25) Provide internet connection in every school with laptop and multimedia projector, (26) Creating student profiles and ensuring ICT labs in all educational institutions, (27) Since the manpower of the Secondary Education Sector Investment Program (SESIP) is only working in the field of secondary education in the whole of Bangladesh, all these manpower have to be transferred to the revenue budget immediately. (28) Implement regular curriculum as well as short training courses in public and private technical education institutions, (29) To formulate a plan to turn manpower into human resources.





Development of education sector means development in all fields of a country. It is noteworthy that in South Asia, even in the budgets of countries with weaker economies than ours, priority is given to education. In coordination with other countries in South Asia, we should have appropriate plans to increase the budget for education and try to make adjustment the education sector with GDP. We need to further increase our education spending, which is the lowest in Asia and the Pacific in terms of GDP. In this age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we have to take a very effective approach in creating a human resource of educated, skilled, hardworking, progressive and innovative consciousness in quality education by utilizing the education budget properly.





The writer is a Research Officer, District Education Office (Secondary), Munshiganj.

