A Palestinian woman pauses to look at a wall painting by elusive British graffiti artist Banksy December 5, 2007 on a shop wall in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the West Bank. The Bristol-born artist has embellished Israel's West Bank separation barrier and Bethlehem walls with new images, including this one of a dove wearing a flak jacket and a soldier being frisked by a young girl. His works, along with those of other international artists, are part of an exhibition called Santa's Ghetto.







Palestinians and Israelis have both suffered greatly from their long-standing and seemingly interminable conflict. For nearly a century, international leaders, diplomats, and scholars have debated the issues and attempted to resolve this conflict, but no effect because of Israel’s haughtiness.





But a more unstable situation of extreme danger or difficulty that the Palestinians have been passing through almost a century.





The world has changed greatly during this period, as have the security challenges facing the Middle East. Many of the disputed issues have remained largely the same, and stubbornly intractable because of so-called chesty Israel.





But the time has come to end the conflict, and unlock the vast human potential and economic opportunity that peace will bring to Palestinians, Israelis, and the region as a whole. Over the decades, many proposals and ideas have been put forward, but elements of those plans were unachievable given the realities on the ground and in the broader Middle East. While no plan will give either side all of what it wants, what follows is our view of the best, most realistic and most achievable outcome for the parties.





Palestinians have aspirations that have not been realized, including self-determination, improvement of their standard of living, social betterment, and a respected place in the region, as well as among the nations of the world. Many Palestinians desire peace and recognize the enormous economic opportunities and social benefits that await them if relations with the State of Israel can be normalized.





While Palestinians have suffered greatly as a result of violence and terrorism by Israel, Palestine still desires peace.





The problem is the conflation of two separate conflicts: a territorial, security and refugee dispute between the Palestinians and Israel and a religious dispute between Israel and the Muslim world regarding control over places of religious significance. The absence of formal relations between Israel and most Muslim and Arab countries has only exacerbated the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.



We believe that if Israel normalize relations with more Muslim and Arab countries, it will help advance a just and fair resolution to the conflict between Palestine and Israel and prevent radicals from using this conflict to destabilize the region.





It is a realistic two-state solution. This shall be designed for the benefit of Palestinians, Israelis and the region as a whole. This Vision addresses today’s realities, and provides the Palestinians, who do not yet have a state, with a path to a dignified national life, respect, security and economic opportunity.





This Vision creates a realistic Two-State solution in which a secure and prosperous State of Palestine is living peacefully alongside a secure and prosperous State of Israel in a secure and prosperous region.





But rejectionism is embedded in Israel's most primal beliefs. There, at the deepest level, lies the concept that this land is destined for the Jews alone.





Israel does not want peace. There is nothing I have ever written that I would be happier to be proved wrong about. But the evidence is piling up. In fact, it can be said that Israel has never wanted peace – a just peace, that is, one based on a just compromise for both sides.





It is true that the routine greeting in Hebrew is Shalom (peace) – shalom when one leaves and shalom when one arrives. And, at the drop of a hat, almost every Israeli will say he wants peace, of course, he does. But he is not referring to the kind of peace that will bring about the justice without which there is no peace and there will be no peace.





Israelis want peace, not justice, certainly not anything based on universal values. In recent years, Israel has moved away from even the aspiration to make peace. It has despaired utterly of it. Peace has disappeared from the Israeli agenda, its place taken by the collective anxieties that are systematically implanted, and by personal, private matters that now take precedence over all else.





Israel, therefore, is left with its rejectionist stance.





The single most overwhelming item of evidence of Israel’s rejection of peace is, of course, the settlements project. From the dawn of its existence, there has never been a more reliable or more precise litmus test for Israel’s true intentions than this particular enterprise. In plain words: The builders of settlements want to consolidate the occupation, and those who want to consolidate the occupation do not want peace. That’s the whole story, in a nutshell.





This, then, is the gloomy picture. It contains not a ray of hope. The change will not happen on its own, from within Israeli society, as long as that society continues to behave as it does. The Palestinians have made more than one mistake, but their mistakes are marginal. Basic justice is on their side, and basic rejectionism is the Israelis’ purview. The Israelis want occupation, not peace.





The former chief of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, Shabtai Shavit, has said that Israel does not want peace and that, if it had, it would have made peace with the Palestinian Authority (PA) long ago.





Shavit gave his remarks to Israeli daily Maariv, reiterating that if Israel wanted peace it would have discussed it in economic and infrastructure terms that serve the interests of both parties, Arab 48 news reported. However, Shavit said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not see the PA as a negotiating partner and therefore, refuses to develop relations with the authority. “Do you know any other head of an Israeli government who did not talk with the Palestinians?” he asked. Shavit also claimed that Netanyahu stopped speaking to the PA under pressure from the Israeli right-wing, who he claimed “would lynch him in the city center” if he opened discussions with Palestine.





Regarding the Oslo Accords of the mid -1990s – the last substantial attempt at peace negotiations – Shavit said that the Israeli right-wing has since painted this agreement as a “sin,” arguing that had they continued down this path, there could have been peace.





“This is not fantasy, because those who do not want peace succeeded in making large portions of the country believe that Oslo was the mother of all sins and the desire for peace is also a sin,” Shavit concluded.





There are numerous issues to resolve before a lasting peace can be reached, including the following: a) borders and division of the land; b) strong emotions relating to the conflict on both sides; c) Palestinian concerns over Israeli settlements in the West Bank; d) status of Jerusalem; e) security concerns over terrorism, safe borders, incitements, violence; and f) right of return of Palestinian refugees living in the Palestinian diaspora.





The only country on the planet with no borders is so far unwilling to delineate even the compromise borders it is ready to be satisfied with. Israel has not internalized the fact that, for the Palestinians, the borders of 1967 are the mother of all compromises, the red line of justice or relative justice.





Historically, few nations have ever agreed to live under occupation without resistance. And the international community, too, is one day apt to utter a firm pronouncement on this state of affairs, with accompanying punitive measures. It follows that the Israeli goal is kafkaesque.





I only hope I am wrong.





The writer is an independent political observer who writes on politics, political and human-centered figures, current and international affairs.

