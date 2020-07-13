All buzzing about Disha starrer 'KTina'





'KTina', with rising star DishaPatani in the lead, is creating a buzz. The Balaji Productions and Alt Entertainment film has just completed five days of shooting in a plush location in Chandigarh. We talk to Writer /Director RaajShaandilyaa, about how he plans to take the film forward.







We start with the title. "Why KTina?" we ask. The answer is simple "K isliyelagyataakijobhi problem is film se judahoga, khud solve ho jayega." (Whatever problem this film may have attracted will resolve itself by adding K.) "So we decided to add the alphabet before Tina."







The film is about a girl from Chandigarh, and it's a woman-centric story. It's about a superstitious girl. But Raaj took care to imply that it's not about any actual person. "If our female lead wears many rings on every finger, does it mean the story is based on EktaKapoor?" he asked. "If we see someone wearing multiple chains, will he become BappiLahiri?"





As to future schedules, Raaj says "Most of our shooting has to be completed in Chandigarh. We have merelydone a five-day schedule with the female lead actor DishaPatni." He adds that, "since DishaPatni is also doing 'Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai', we will have to plan all her dates accordingly."







Leave Your Comments