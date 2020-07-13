'Paint Off 2020' gets first semi-finalist



AllStar group has officially launched its most unique event, 'PaintOff 2020'- Tournament of the Arts, starting on 30th June 2020. The finale of group 1 the amazing event was held live in Facebook on 5th July 2020.







The CEO of AllStar, Ismam Khan, the honorable judge of 'PaintOff 2020'-Mahfuzur Rahman, and the group 1 finalists SaybaZaara and TabiaTasnim were present in the live broadcast. Group 1 winner has been announced.







Tournament matches of group 2 starts from 8th July. Group 3 starts from 15th July and Group 4 from 22nd July. The 4 group winners will go to the semifinals to compete for the trophy and title of "Champion". Registration for group 3 has closed. Group 4 registration is going on.





The subject for the Group 1 finale was "Your Perfect World" and Sayba Zara is the champion of group 1 and first semifinalist of 'PaintOff 2020'. The meaning of her painting was "A blind child who requires perfect atmosphere to grow up and the baby's mother hands are for its safety and confidence"





'PaintOff 2020' is an art event the likes of which have never been seen before. Amidst the pandemic situation, everyone is restless sitting at home. AllStar has given a sense of excitement to art in this situation. 'Paintoff' is held live via Facebook messenger video calls.







The top 10 participants will receive medals. The Semi-finalists will receive crests. Top 4 will be featured I national newspapers. The champion and runner up receive trophies and prize money of Tk 6000 and Tk 4000. Registration for group 4 of this event is still going on.







The CEO of AllStarIsmam Khan has said, "It is our aim to bring together creative souls and creae communities. We hope that through our events, we can encourage people to pursue the creative arts". For that purpose, the CEO has said that all the arts from 'PaintOff 2020' will be featured in their recurring art exhibition, 'The Magical Brush'.







