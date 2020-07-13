Sarika in five Eid plays after four months



Model-actress Sarika returned to acting after being stuck-at-house for about four months. She had not been acting since last March due to the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, she has started working on a drama directed by Tapu Khan on Saturday. Sarika said, "I used to take a break from acting from time to time. I used to do very little work. But it was unimaginable that such a long break would come for the coronavirus.







However, I wanted to return to work last month, but could not do as my father was infected with the coronavirus." Sarika said that her father is now completely healthy. Everyone else in the house is also healthy.





"So I thought I could start working now. So far, I have given the schedule of five Eid plays. But it all depends on the situation," she added. Despite taking occasional breaks, Sarika has been performing regularly since last year. From now on, she has the desire to work regularly. Sarika also said that she spent time with her children and doing housework during stuck-at-house.



