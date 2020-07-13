Bangladeshi model Shanta breaks through into Indian films



It was 2019 when Shanta Paul participated in the 'Miss Asia Global Competition' in India's Kerala. Participants from 24 countries took part in the competition.







Shanta made a place place in the best five and earned the title of Miss Beautiful Eyes. There she met some directors and producers of Telugu film industry. Recently, Telugu film Director Vishwanath Rao contacted her for a movie and told her about the story of the film. Shanta liked the story and gave her nod to the film.







If everything goes well, she will be seen in the key role of the movie 'Ya Ra La Va'. This is not the end. She is going to play the role of the heroine in a Bengali film of Kolkata. Though the name of this film has not been fixed as yet, the shooting of the film will start very soon. Indian Actor Ankush Hazra will play the lead male role in the movie.







Television Actress and Model Shanta had dreamt of working in the silver screen. She started her journey to make her dream come true six years ago through ramp modelling. Then she began to work in television dramas. For the last two years, she has been working in TV dramas and modelling as well.







Shanta said, "I participated in different competitions abroad after winning a beauty contest in Bangladesh. I have gained good experience there. I will utilize the experiences in the movies."





Earlier, Bangladeshi Actress Meghla Mukta worked in Telugu films, which were much applauded. Meghla has started working in Bangladeshi films too.







Mentioning Meghla's work, Shanta said, "Now I am going to work in a Telugu film. I feel happy for that. The name of my character in the movie is Ananya. The script of the film is full of suspense. It is a thriller type of movie and the story revolves around the character of Ananya. I am a little worried about doing the film. But it seems to me that all of the people involved in the movie are cooperative. I hope I will be able to accomplish my task properly."







Leave Your Comments