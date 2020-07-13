

Three promising actors - Shaon, Roohi and Tania Brishty - worked together in an Eid drama titled 'Love With Benefit 'For the first time. Directed by Mansur Alam Nirjhor story of the drama is written by Syed Iqbal. In the drama, Shaon, Roohi and Tania Brishty played the roles of Rocky, Arpita and Riya respectively.





Roohi acted in more than 50 plays till now. 'Akash Bodol', 'Buk Pocket-erGolpo', 'Ontoral Sporsho', 'Dohonkaler Bhalobasa', 'EbongBichchhedEbongBhalobasa', 'Chhoto Poribar Abosshyok' and Kaler' Abortey are Roohi'-starrer mentionable dramas. 'Love With Benefit' will be her acted first Eid drama, she said.







On the other hand, actor Shaon has acted with his wife popular actress Toya in a nice story based drama titled 'Swami Kathgorai', directed by Jewel Hasan. On YouTube, Shaon-starrer and HabibShakil directed drama 'Double Trouble' got popularity among the viewers.





Meanwhile, few days ago, Tania Brishty has started shooting of Eid dramas.While talking about acting in 'Love With Journey' actress Roohi said, "Now acting is my profession. So, I always have intention to work in good story based works. Story of 'Love With Benefit' is really nice.







Earlier, I worked under the story written by Syed Iqbal for several times. Shaon, Tania Brishty and I worked together for the first time in this drama. We took part in shooting maintaining social distance and hygiene. I believe viewers will enjoy the drama in Eid."





Tania Brishty shared her feelings by this way, "We have tried to present a nice work based on a beautiful story. I hope this drama will be enjoyable for the viewers in Eid. This drama will be aired in any TV channel during Eid-ul-Azha."





Tania Brishty also informed that she has already finished shooting of Sajib Mahmud's 'BhagerGari' and RaisulTomal's'Kew Nei'. However, she will also work in several numbers of Eid projects under direction of Shah Rakib Mohammad, AlokHasan and MorsalinShuvo, she also said.





