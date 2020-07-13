Mosaddek ties knot for second time

Bangladesh national cricketer Mosaddek Hossain Saikat with his wife Umme Tamanna. -Facebook



Bangladesh national cricketer Mosaddek Hossain Saikat got married for the second time. The off spinning all-rounder tied the knot in a family atmosphere on Friday (July 10). His second wife's name is Umme Tamanna. Mosaddek's wife is living in Taltola area of Mymensingh district.





"Starting a new journey of life pray for us" Mosaddeq wrote and shared photos with his wife on Facebook and Instagram on Saturday night.







"Due to the coronavirus, all the marriage formalities have been completed in a limited way. If all goes well, a big event will be arranged later with everyone." Mosaddek confirmed to media.





Earlier, in 2012, Mosaddek married his cousin Samia Sharmin. Mosaddek claimed that Sharmin kept pressuring her to leave her family and started a separate family after marriage. The national team all-rounder however divorced Sharmin with the issue.







Even Mosaddek Hossain's first wife Samia Sharmin filed a domestic violence case against him with the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court No. 1 of Mymensingh. It was learnt that Mosaddek tied the knot with her cousin Samia Sharmin in the presence of family members on October 28 in 2012 following a love affair.







Earlier they were passing a good time. But, their relation was started to deteriorate as Mosaddek derailed from the moral ground following his chance in the national cricket team. Even, he was involved in anti-social activities including the drinking wine in the house with freinds, attraction to other women.

