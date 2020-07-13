Wolves put three past Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers players celebrating after scoring a goal against Everton during English Premier League Match on Sunday. -Twitter



Wolves boosted their chances of claiming a place in next season's Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton.





Wanderers bounced back from consecutive defeats with a victory through goals either side of half-time and a game-sealing third from Diogo Jota with 15 minutes to go.





Raul Jimenez scored the first from the penalty spot in first-half injury time following a clumsy Lucas Digne foul on Daniel Podence. Leander Dendoncker headed in the second just a minute after the restart before Jota lashed in from just inside the box to put the game beyond the visitors.





It moves Wolves back up to sixth in the table, three points behind Manchester United in fifth - a position that could be good enough to earn a place in Europe's top club competition next season.





Everton committed so much of their efforts to keeping the home side at bay and as a result offered little at the other end of the pitch, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison given scraps to feed off at best. The closest they came to a goal was a Digne angled drive that flashed past the far post in the second half.





The defeat leaves the Toffees 11th and surely ends their hopes of securing a Europa League spot for 2020-21.





And there was more bad news for manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was already without Mason Holgate and saw fellow centre-back Yerry Mina limp off in the first half with what appeared to be a thigh injury.





Wolves returned to action in June in fine form, winning their first three games without conceding a goal to increase hope that a late dart for a Champions League place was on.





But early July checked that optimism, courtesy of successive defeats without scoring against Arsenal and Sheffield United - opponents who are also in the mix for a place in the top five.





This, then, was a necessary victory, resulting from very timely goals. Podence had already tested Jordan Pickford twice with low angled drives inside the box before he used his trickery to good effect to turn and draw a mistimed challenge from Digne. Jimenez was coolness personified from the spot, meaning he has now been involved in 35 Premier League goals this season (goals and assists combined). Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, with the same number, can match him.





Dendoncker's headed goal was the real killer, coming so early in the second half from Pedro Neto's well-delivered free-kick.



Jota's excellent finish simply confirmed what was already known, although Ruben Neves' superb floated long pass to release him is also worthy of emphasis.





Adama Traore came on for the last 19 minutes and should have added to the scoreline but instead planted an effort against the crossbar after he was found unmarked in the box by Jota.





--- BBC

Leave Your Comments