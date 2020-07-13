Mashrafe undergoes COVID-19 test for third time



Bangladesh former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortza has undergone his COVID-19 test today for the third time, expecting a negative result this time around, report BSS.







Mashrafe, also a ruling party lawmaker from Narail-2 constituency was tested positive for the deadly virus on June 20 for the first time. He again underwent a test on July 4, only to find him positive again. But despite being positive twice, Mashrafe had no major physical complication as he had taken treatment from his Mirpur residence. His wife Sumana Haque Sumi and younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza were also tested positive for COVID-19 but both are doing fine alongside him.





Mashrafe informed that he and all of his family members would get them tested again today after which he would let all know about the result. He requested everyone not to spread any news on his coronavirus result until he announces it by himself. His request came at the moment as some media outlets again published false news again about his corona test.





"Hope everyone is okay and fine. I saw, some media outlets published news on my corona test against like the past. I have a humble request to you of not believing this news. You keep me in your prayers always for which I am really grateful to you. Your overwhelming love made me responsible towards you to let you know the right news," Mashrafe wrote in his facebook after he noticed such false news.





"In Sha Allah, I along with all of my family members will get ourselves tested tomorrow (Sunday) for COVID-19. I will let you know the result as soon as I get it. Again keep me in your prayers. Everyone stay careful, stay fine."





