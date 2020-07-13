BCB restricts U-19 cricketers from talking to media

BCB director and media committee chairman Jalal Yunus. -Collected



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has restricted World Cup Champion Under-19 member from talking to media.





When asked about the matter BCB director and media committee chief Jalal Yunus he said, "No! The restriction was not imposed. Talking to the media is not forbidden."





According to various sources, BCB wants to keep the cricketers at a safe distance from the media and that is why Under-19 cricketers are asked to take permission from media manager before speaking to the media "No, we did not forbid talking.







Since there is no sport due to Corona, there are no cricketing activities. So we made talking to the media about the cricketers of the youth team almost free. Several cricketers, including Captain Akbar Ali, have also spoken on several YouTube and Facebook live. If the restriction had been imposed, he would not have been able to do all these programs." Jalal Yunus told to a Bangla online newspaper on Sunday.





"They (the world-winning young team) are still young. There are many sensitive issues. It was seen that someone wanted to know about the incident after the final with India. Since they are younger the experience of conversing with the media is also very little. In doing so, one can say a little differently. That will create another issue." Jalal added.





"We did not say anything specific. There is no ban on talking to the media from the board. However, the youth have been asked to talk about permission. Because, since they are young, barely nineteen, they have not yet become experts in talking to the media. There is a suspicion, what to say, or not to say? So they have been asked to talk about permission." BCB media committee chief said.





Earlier, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) restricted every staff member from talking to media. Even they are asked those not complying with the 'gag order' will have to face disciplinary action, including suspension.





The order was passed for nearly hundred members working at the Mumbai headquarters and the Bengaluru office at the National Cricket Academy.

