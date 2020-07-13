DGHS DG served show cause notice



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has served show cause notice to director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad over the signing an agreement with the Regent Hospital.





In a show cause letter, signed by deputy director of health service division Sharmin Akhtar Jahan on Sunday, the DGHS DG has been asked to explain within next three working days about the agreement what he said "made as per directives of top authorities of the health ministry", reports BSS.



The health ministry also directed Prof Azad to clarify the initiatives taken before and after the agreement with the Regent Hospital and also what he meant by top authorities of the health ministry.





