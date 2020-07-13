'World is witnessing India's successful battle against virus'



Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the entire world is witnessing one of the most successful battles against Covid-19 here in India.





Speaking ahead of the mega tree plantation drive of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Officers' Training Academy in Kadarpur village, the Home Minister also lauded the contribution of security forces in the battle against Covid-19 in the country, reports ANI.







"India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle Covid-19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against Covid-19 has been fought here," the Home Minister said. "In India's battle against Covid-19, all of our security forces are playing a huge role, nobody can deny it. Today, I salute these corona warriors. They have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also against Covid with help of people," he added.





The Union Home Minister said that many jawans have given up their lives during the Covid-19 crisis phase and paid tributes to them.





"I have talked to families of those jawans and today once again I thank them, your sacrifice will not go waste. Whenever the history of the human race's fight against Covid-19 is written, the contribution of India's security forces will be mentioned in golden ink," he said.





He also hailed the plantation drive and said that trees planted today should be taken care of by the jawans till they reach maturity,





