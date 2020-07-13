BD starts mango export to Switzerland



Bangladesh on Sunday started exporting mangoes to Switzerland thanks to a private initiative.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam made the disclosure through a post on his Facebook handle.





"The North Bengal Agro Farm Ltd. has started exporting mangoes of Rajshahi to Switzerland.







The first shipment is scheduled to leave here for Switzerland this evening," the state minister wrote on Facebook in the afternoon, reports UNB.





State Minister Shahriar said if everything is okay, the shipment will continue until mid-August.





He also revealed a plan over mango export, saying "Rajshahi will have its own fruit quarantine and processing center next year"Although the export target was determined at 100 tonnes, it is likely to remain unfulfilled this year.







The next target will be set in line with the experience of the running year, he added.

Leave Your Comments