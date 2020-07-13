Bangladesh slips 2 notches



The position of Bangladeshi passports slipped two places to 101 in the Henley Passport Index 2020. The index is the original ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, reports UNB.





In 2009 and 2020, the ranking of the passport was 73rd and 102nd. Other passports that were ranked more poorly compared to Bangladesh are Lebanon, Kosovo, Sudan, North Korea, Palestine, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and only South Asian country Nepal.





The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintained the world's largest and most accurate database of travel information, and enhanced by ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.





With expert commentary and historical data spanning 15 years, the Henley Passport Index is an invaluable resource for global citizens and the standard reference tool for governments in this field.





