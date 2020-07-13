'Virtual courts needed in special conditions'



Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that virtual courts will be used in special conditions based on necessity while regular court proceedings will resume after the Covid-19 pandemic elope.





The minister came up with the remarks inaugurating an online training program of advocates, reports UNB. "Don't know when the coronavirus will leave, we must take help of virtual courts if the outbreak increases as justice system must continue," he said.







The whole world and all sectors of the country are marching towards virtual and the government is gradually initiating training for all lawyers of the country in this regard, he said.





"Without training and structure it is hardly possible operate such virtual courts completely and the government has taken e-judiciary project of Tk 2,800 cr for digitalization of judiciary.", the minister said.





Around 50,000 accused secured bails in the virtual courts besides, the Chief Justice last week resumed some regular works of the court, this process will continue, Huq said.





