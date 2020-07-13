Fakhrul demands health minister's resignation



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Health Minister Zahid Maleque should step down as Regent Hospital was allowed to conduct corona tests and treatment at the 'behest of his ministry'.





He came up with the demand while inaugurating Ziaur Rahman Foundation's healthcare hotline for the Covid-19 patients through a virtual opening program on Sunday.





Fakhrul said, "The health minister and the Health Directorate are now at loggerheads. The Health Directorate is saying it wouldn't have approved Regent Hospital to conduct tests had it not been instructed by the ministry."







The BNP leader further said, "Then who is responsible?" The health minister himself should resign immediately, and he should be put on trial for giving it (Regent Hospital) permission to carry out tests."





Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) recently sealed off the head office of Regent Group and its hospital in the city's Uttara and Mirpur areas on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates and collecting money from Covid-19 patients.







