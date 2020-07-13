'Govt takes harsher stance against graft'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government has taken a tougher stance against irregularities and corruption in different sectors in the country.





He was addressing a virtual press briefing from his official residence in the city on Sunday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has the jurisdiction to take action by conducting probe wherever there is a corruption allegation."







Even there is no bar on taking action against any irregularity in his ministry, if required, he further said. About the coronavirus transmission, he said the number of cattle markets should be the minimum ahead of Eid-ul-Azha aiming to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.





Digital platforms could be a possible option to deal with the growing pressure of sacrificial animal sale, he added.





Quader stressed the need for ensuring transparency and security in selling the sacrificial animals in online markets, a ministry press release said.





Referring to the COVID-19 testing scam, he called upon the law enforcement agencies to accelerate investigation against the two institutions involved in it and bring the accused to justice.





He said there is no political identity of the wrongdoers as they carry the identities of different parties to hide their offenses but they finally cannot protect themselves.





